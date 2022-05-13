Man driving SUV shot in Petersburg, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in Petersburg Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a man was driving along the 1400 block of Halifax Street when he was shot inside his SUV.

Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Sources told Burkett that officers found rifle and pistol rounds that pierced his SUV.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.