Watch GWAR cover Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's own GWAR is making national music headlines with an unexpected musical choice, releasing a cover of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

The performance was recorded for the band's most recent appearance on A.V. Undercover.

GWAR will hit the road in March when they kick off their 2026 tour with a show at the National in Richmond. Tickets are on sale now.

GWAR celebrated its 40th anniversary last year with a new multimedia release titled "The Return of Gor Gor."

