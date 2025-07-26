GRTC plans north-south Pulse line, seeks public input at upcoming meetings

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC is planning a second Pulse line that would run north to south in Richmond, with public input sessions beginning next week to gather community feedback on the proposed route.

The transit agency is in the early stages of creating the new line, which would complement the existing east-west Pulse route that has been operating for over seven years.

The current mock-up shows the proposed line running from the Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center, crossing the current Pulse downtown, before taking parts of Hull Street and Midlothian Turnpike to Stonebridge Plaza, with 16 proposed stations along the route.

"It would actually help a lot more people be able to move around quicker and not every bus be so crowded like they do," said Tremaine Johnson, who rides the current Pulse line almost daily.

Another rider, Taylor, supports the idea and notes it could help the patients she treats.

"We do get calls from patients saying that they're on the bus, or they're trying to wait for the bus, things like that. So that's why, like timing, I do think is everything," Taylor said.

Ashley Potter from GRTC explained that the upcoming public meetings are part of a process called transit-oriented development.

"It's building transit really around cities and neighborhoods, making it more accessible. It's more bang for your buck. Where can we put our transit line that is in the proper corridor that's going to get more people to places that they need to go," Potter said.

Riders like Jackson believe increasing walkability is a worthwhile goal.

"Especially if you're going to put a lot of money into, like, making the infrastructure for a public transit system, you know, you want the place that people are getting taken to be really walkable and accessible," Jackson said.

Johnson emphasized how important these considerations are, especially during extreme weather.

"Days like these where it's hot and you might get off the bus, there's no shade around, no where to walk to," Johnson said.

Potter encourages community participation in the upcoming meetings.

"Because we want to make sure that this is what the community wants and what the community needs and where it needs to be," Potter said.

The public input sessions will begin with virtual meetings on Monday before moving to in-person gatherings. Click here to learn more.

