Driver shortage prompts GRTC to pump brakes on Henrico bus routes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Greater Richmond Transportation Company board voted recently to approve proposed bus scheduling changes that impacts five Henrico County routes starting on Sunday, Feb. 22. The Henrico County GRTC routes slated for cutbacks include:

• Routes 7A and 7B (Nine Mile/Airport)

• Route 19 (West Broad Street)

• Route 76 (Patterson)

• Route 79 (Patterson/ Parham)

"These changes are primarily night and weekend and focused on low ridership trips in the evenings," GRTC Assistant Director of Planning and Scheduling Patricia Robinson said during a presentation at the monthly GRTC board meeting Feb. 10. "We have a lot of same day cancellations because we're not able to have enough operators right now for our current level of service. So, these reductions are necessary to give people reliable and dependable transportation. By cutting specific nights and weekend service, we're able to mitigate the impacts."

The issue leading to route cutbacks is not a budget issue, but rather a lack of drivers. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.