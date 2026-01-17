Greg McQuade to share 25 years of veteran stories at free event at Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — Award-winning journalist Greg McQuade has been sharing the voices and stories of veterans and active-duty service members from across Central Virginia for more than a quarter of a century.

Now Greg will present some of his favorite stories from the past 25 years on one night, and you're invited to sit in. Hear how the stories developed and what drives Greg to tell the stories of those who served in the military.

"Heroes Among Us - Veterans Voices" with Greg McQuade is Thursday, Feb. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.



