Henrico updates its 17,000-seat GreenCity arena plan
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas points out components of the GreenCity project to Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and others at Monday’s announcement.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 14, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico’s GreenCity project received an early valentine Monday in the announcement of a developer and operator for the $2.3 billion development’s arena. ASM Global has signed on to develop and manage the 17,000-seat arena that’s planned to anchor GreenCity, a massive mixed-use development set to fill 200 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
