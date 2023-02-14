Henrico updates its 17,000-seat GreenCity arena plan

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico’s GreenCity project received an early valentine Monday in the announcement of a developer and operator for the $2.3 billion development’s arena. ASM Global has signed on to develop and manage the 17,000-seat arena that’s planned to anchor GreenCity, a massive mixed-use development set to fill 200 acres along the Interstate 95 corridor. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

