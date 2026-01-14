Governor Youngkin offers prayers to Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers from both parties and community leaders celebrated a major milestone Wednesday, marking six decades of coming together for prayer ahead of the 2026 General Assembly session.

Both Governor Glenn Youngkin and Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger spoke during the event.

"We pass the baton to the next one. And then we pray for that next runner's success. Because it is this baton passing, it is this interlocking nature of the service of a governor that I think makes the Commonwealth so unique," Youngkin said during his remarks.

"At the end of the day when I am sitting there and I am ready to pass the baton, I think what is a centering phrase for me is, I hope that somewhere, someone will say, well done, good and faithful servant," Spanberger said.

The Commonwealth Prayer Breakfast at the Greater Richmond Convention Center saw hundreds focus on what organizers say is how each of us can do justice with a humble and merciful spirit.

This year's speakers are well known to Washington football fans.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Art Monk and defensive lineman Tim Johnson, who won Super Bowl XXVI together in 1992, now work together in ministry, bringing hope and healing to many.

"I love God. I read my Bible. I fellowship. I go to Bible studies. I go to church. I disciple young men. But one of my teammates, known as Tim Johnson, can do all that and more. He's very anointed," Monk said.

"Governor, Governor-elect, blessings on your new administration and your future endeavors for the kingdom," Johnson, now a pastor in Florida, added.

Both spoke about their service through their Good Samaritan Foundation and using faith to reach prisoners at New York's Rikers Island, which reduced violence at the prison by 60 percent.

This group also prayed for Spanberger and her administration as she will be inaugurated on Saturday.

Richmond Mayor Dr. Danny Avula served as emcee and other speakers included Lt. Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi and House Speaker Don Scott.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.