Richmond judge says RPS graduation report can't be used as evidence in suspect's upcoming trial

RICHMOND, Va. -- Next week, the trial begins for the suspect charged in last summer's deadly shooting outside the Altria Theatre following the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony.

A hearing Tuesday lasted about 45 minutes as a Richmond judge laid out some final ground rules before the five-day jury trial begins Monday for Amari Pollard.

Something CBS 6 Legal Analyst Todd Stone says is very common.

“Because it can really muddy the water if you get a lot of evidence that's prejudicial and not relevant,” Stone said.

The water the judge is trying to keep clear -- surrounds the first-degree murder and use of a firearm charges Pollard faces in relation to the death of 18-year-old Shawn Jackson outside the Altria Theatre last summer.

Jackson was there taking part in the Huguenot High School graduation ceremony, while Pollard was there for his own family.

Police said the two had a history together and shortly after the ceremony ended -- a shootout erupted outside -- leaving Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, dead -- and others injured.

Charges against Pollard for Smith's death were later dropped by prosecutors after reviewing the evidence -- and no one else has been charged in his death or for those injured.

Stone says more clarity about that may come during the trial.

“We're going to get to see a lot of forensic evidence that we might not have heard about before, and get a more complete picture about what happened that day,” Stone said.

As for Tuesday's hearing -- the judge ruled neither side can mention the potential sentence for the charges Pollard faces and that the third-party report for RPS about the lead-up to the shooting cannot be admitted as evidence as the judge ruled it had nothing to do with what the trial is about.

But the judge did say it could be considered if witnesses in the trial who were quoted in the report -- gave conflicting answers.

“What's relevant in a criminal trial is his state of mind. What he was intending at the time he pulled the trigger, not what the school system did or failed to do, prior to that point,” Stone said.

Regarding the state of mind of Pollard -- his defense team maintains he was acting in self-defense -- and wanted to bring witnesses and evidence about Jackson's character.

The judge denied this for the time being saying they first have to meet the legal standard of self-defense in the trial.

“If you can't do that, then you also can't bring in this character evidence that the defense is trying to bring in,” Stone said.

Again, the trial is slated for five days starting Monday -- but both sides indicating things could wrap up in three to four.

