Governor Youngkin preaches support at the funeral for fallen Henrico Officer Trey Sutton

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at funeral for Henrico Officer Trey Sutton.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Apr 06, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Police Officer Trey Sutton was remembered as a funny, charismatic, and extremely loving man during a Wednesday morning memorial service.

Sutton was killed in a cruiser crash while on duty in Henrico last week.

The 24-year-old rookie police officer was weeks away from marrying his fiancee Zoe Pierson.

Pierson spoke at the memorial about her time with Sutton.

"We were living in a fairy tale. It was everything we wanted it to be, and more. But last Wednesday I just started living in a nightmare," Pierson said. "I would do anything for more days with Trey. But if I had to choose this or never loving him at all, I would choose this pain 100 times over."

Poster image (5).jpg
Henrico County Police Officer Trey Sutton's fiancee Zoe Pierson

Pierson said Sutton's love language was acts of service.

"He didn't want recognition. He didn't want to be remembered. He did good things because he embodied all of the best qualities you could ever see in someone," she said.

When Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) spoke at the memorial, he spoke about the risks law enforcement takes every day while on the job.

"He was in the dawn of his life. A full career law enforcement lay in front of him," Youngkin said. "His dream was to protect and serve. Our hearts break because he was to become a husband in just two months. He had so much in front of him and it was tragically taken away."

Youngkin at Sutton funeral.jpg
Governor Glen Youngkin (R - Virginia) speaks at the funeral of Henrico Police Officer Trey Sutton.

He told law enforcement gathered at the memorial that, as governor, he would make sure they felt his support. Support, he told Sutton's family, he knew they needed right now.

"I want you to know that everyone in this room recognizes the enormity of your sacrifice. Something precious has been taken away from you. There's going to be a void that never really will ever be filled," Youngkin said. "You have a family in this room that will always support you."

Following the funeral service at Victory Tabernacle Church of God in Chesterfield, Officer Sutton was laid to rest at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens in Hopewell.

