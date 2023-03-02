Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visits Louisa High baseball team after player killed

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who was at Louisa County High School to take part in Read Across America Day, visited with the school's baseball team on Thursday.

The visit came nearly one week after their teammate, 17-year-old Chase Luck, was killed in a fiery crash.

Luck's family was also present at that meeting as Youngkin expressed his condolences.

PHOTOS: Vigil remembers Louisa High School student Chase Luck

Provided to WTVR Chase Luck

The crash that happened on Bibb Store Road last Friday night also left four other students, including the driver, seriously injured.

Troopers said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.