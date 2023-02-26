Watch Now
PHOTOS: Vigil remembers Louisa High School student Chase Luck

About 250 people attended a prayer vigil organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Louisa County High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The vigil remembered junior Chase Luck, who was killed in a fiery crash on Bibb Store Road. Four other students were seriously injured in the wreck, according to troopers. Read more.

Vigil for crash that killed Louisa teen and left four others injured. About 250 people attended a prayer vigil organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Louisa County High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The vigil remembered junior Chase Luck, who was killed in a fiery crash on Bibb Store Road. Four other students were seriously injured in the wreck.Photo by: Andrew Woolfolk

About 250 people attended a prayer vigil organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Louisa County High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The vigil remembered junior Chase Luck, who was killed in a fiery crash on Bibb Store Road. Four other students were seriously injured in the wreck.Andrew Woolfolk
