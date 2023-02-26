PHOTOS: Vigil remembers Louisa High School student Chase Luck
About 250 people attended a prayer vigil organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Louisa County High School on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. The vigil remembered junior Chase Luck, who was killed in a fiery crash on Bibb Store Road. Four other students were seriously injured in the wreck, according to troopers. Read more.
