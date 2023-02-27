Vigil held after Louisa teen killed, 4 others seriously hurt in fiery wreck: 'Absolutely heartbroken'

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- A prayer vigil was held at Louisa County High School (LCHS) Sunday in the wake of a fiery crash that left one teen dead and four others seriously injured Friday night.

Chase Luck, a junior at the school, was killed in the crash on Bibb Store Road, according to LCHS Principal Lee Downey.

"This is heartbreaking news and I ask that we all keep Chase's family in our thoughts and prayers," Downey wrote. "I ask that you also do the same for the four other students involved, as they continue to receive medical attention.

The four other teens, including the driver, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

Andrew Woolfolk Vigil for crash that killed Louisa teen and left four others injured.

Downey said that counselors were available for students and families Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

"Additional counseling services will be on hand throughout this upcoming week of school at LCHS," Downey said.

Students organized a prayer vigil for Luck and the other victims at the school's baseball field Sunday.

Louisa County Public School Superintendent J. Douglas Straley II said the sudden loss was "extremely tough" for the community.

"We are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of one of our beloved LCHS Lions, Chase Luck, and we continue to pray for healing for the other four students involved in Friday night’s accident," Straley wrote. "The road ahead is certainly long and challenging for us all."

Straley urged the community to continue to "pull together" as students and staff return to classes Monday.

"Please continue to keep our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers as they cope with this tragedy," Straley wrote. "And most of all, I ask this of you: pray that we honor Chase’s legacy by treating each other as he did: with kindness, respect, love, and joy.

Troopers said speed was believed to be a factor in the crash, which which remains under investigation.

