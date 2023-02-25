Watch Now
Teen killed, 4 others seriously injured in fiery Louisa wreck

Troopers: SUV crested hill at high rate of speed, overcorrected, then ran off road and hit two trees before catching fire
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 18:35:53-05

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Speed is being blamed in a crash that killed a teenager and left four others injured in Louisa County Friday night.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle wreck on Bibb Store Road not far from Goldmine Road at 10:25 p.m.

A Pontiac SUV was headed south on Bibb Store Road when it crested a hill at a high rate of speed, overcorrected, then ran off the road before hitting two trees and catching fire, according to Sgt. Jessica B. Shehan with Virginia State Police.

One of the five people in the car, who were all between the ages of 16 and 17, died at the scene, Shehan said.

Another teen was med-flighted with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The three others, including the driver, were taken an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shehan.

"Speed is believed to be a factor," Shehan said. "Alcohol is not believed to be involved."

The driver was issued two summons for reckless driving and for driving outside of passenger restrictions, Shehan said.

Troopers said the department's Crash Reconstruction Team was called out to aid in the investigation of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

