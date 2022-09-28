Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian

RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in Virginia ahead of Hurricane Ian. The Commonwealth is expected to see impacts from the storm throughout the weekend.

Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week. We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.

By declaring a state of emergency, Virginia is able to mobilize resources and equipment necessary for response and recovery experts. Virginians are encouraged to prepare for possible severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes and other storm-related impacts.

For more information about preparing your business, your family, and your property against hurricane threats, click here.

