Government shutdown threatens food assistance for 830,000 Virginians: 'I'm worried'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Food pantries across Virginia are seeing a surge in demand as the government shutdown threatens to cut off critical SNAP benefits for hundreds of thousands of residents.

At the Colonial Heights Food Pantry, volunteers worked diligently on Friday to fill baskets for families in need, with demand nearly doubling compared to two years ago.

"We served 100 families today, yesterday we served about 150," said Warren Hammonds, executive director of the food pantry.

The pantry is already feeling pressure from furloughed government employees, including military personnel, who are turning to food assistance during the shutdown.

"We love being here for all these families that need us, but I hate seeing the increase just keep, keep, keep getting bigger and bigger," Hammonds said.

A new threat is emerging as the shutdown continues. On Oct. 10, the Virginia Department of Social Services received notification that there could be insufficient funding to support the SNAP benefits program starting in November without immediate assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

WTVR Virginia Poverty Law Center's Cassie Edner

"Over 830,000 Virginians rely on SNAP benefits, including over 300,000 kids and over 100,000 seniors," said Cassie Edner with the Virginia Poverty Law Center.

SNAP provides about $170 in monthly benefits on average to participants. A one-month shortfall would remove more than $144 million in essential food assistance from Virginia families.

"We already talk to families that are struggling to make it even with the SNAP benefits that they have," Edner said. "They're using their SNAP benefits, coming here to food banks, just trying to make ends meet. And now they're not going to not have a significant portion of those funds."

The USDA will need to use its contingency fund to prevent a gap in food assistance, according to Edner.

WTVR Virginia Poverty Law Center's Cassie Edner

Hammonds expressed concern about the pantry's ability to meet growing needs.

"We're desperate in the world of so many people needing food now and whether our resources can keep up with it," he said.

The worry is visible among those seeking help at the food pantry.

"Even words that they use speak of their concern and just their anxiety about what it's like to be hungry and maybe not know where those meals are going to come from tomorrow or the next week, if they didn't have a place like the Colonial Heights Food Bank," Hammonds said.

Edner said that people can only receive back-dated benefits from the time they applied once the shutdown is over.

"It's essential that people who need this food assistance continue to apply for SNAP, even if there are delays in payments," Edner said.

