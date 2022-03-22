Watch
Gov. Youngkin signs 'Carolina Squat' ban into law

Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 21:35:42-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s governor has signed into law a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a man dead. The legislation signed Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper.

Critics of the modification, sometimes called the “Carolina Squat”, say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead.

The family of Jody “BJ” Upton Jr., who was killed in a Feb. 16 crash, pushed for the legislation and joined the governor for the signing.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, including whether modifications to the truck that hit Upton's were a contributing factor in the crash.

