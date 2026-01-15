Virginia Beach deli Gourmet Gang to open Richmond location

RICHMOND, Va. -- Downtown is set to get a new lunch option as a longtime deli from Virginia Beach looks to lay roots in Richmond. Gourmet Gang, known for its sandwiches, salads and box lunches, is preparing to open a location in the James Center. While its seven current locations are all in Hampton Roads, Gourmet Gang is owned by Richmond-based Trolley Hospitality Cos. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
