Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia Beach deli Gourmet Gang to open Richmond location

Gourmet Gang.jpg
Gourmet Gang Facebook
Gourmet Gang has been in Virginia Beach for decades but recently came under local ownership.
Gourmet Gang.jpg
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Downtown is set to get a new lunch option as a longtime deli from Virginia Beach looks to lay roots in Richmond. Gourmet Gang, known for its sandwiches, salads and box lunches, is preparing to open a location in the James Center. While its seven current locations are all in Hampton Roads, Gourmet Gang is owned by Richmond-based Trolley Hospitality Cos. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone