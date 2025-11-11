New details emerge as Google files Chesterfield data center plan

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Google is booting up its highly touted plans to build data center facilities in Chesterfield County. The tech giant recently filed a site plan for the data center campus code-named Project Peanut, which is being planned on a 300-plus-acre site at 2700 Bermuda Hundred Road next to Meadowville Technology Park. The campus would have nearly 856,000 square feet of data center facilities spread across three buildings, according to the filings. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Google's $9 billion Virginia investment includes new Chesterfield data center