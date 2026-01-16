Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hopewell's first brewery opens after 7-year journey

Donnie Barber outside Good Ship Brewing Co. in Hopewell, Va.
Richmond BizSense
HOPEWELL, Va. -- Seven years after it was first announced, beer is finally flowing from Hopewell’s first brewery. Good Ship Brewing Co. opened last week at 204 E. Cawson St. in the city’s downtown area. Hopewell native Donnie Barber began planning Good Ship in 2019, but the pandemic prompted him to pause work on the brewery and instead focus on his namesake homebuilding company Barber Construction Co. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

