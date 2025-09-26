Goochland Planning Commission approves data center recommendation after hours of public comment

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — After two meetings and more than 7 hours of public comment combined, the Goochland Planning Commission has approved a recommendation that could open the door to data centers and small modular reactors coming to the area.

The motion to recommend approval passed on a 3-2 vote, a decision many of those in attendance expressed their discontent for immediately with audible boos.

Prior to the vote, residents who were unable to speak at last week's meeting shared their opinion on the recommendation to create what's known as a technology overlay district and zone around the Route 288 corridor.

"You represent us, not the data center industry," one resident said. "Don't buy me something I don't want, I don't like, I don't trust and then make me pay for it."

The recommendation would not only create space for data centers but also welcome power generators for them like a gas peaking plant or small modular nuclear reactors — energy sources many of the speakers shared their concern for.

"I am an advocate for nuclear energy but not commercial SMRs," one speaker said. "The technology is not developed enough at this point,"

Residents like Karen Fortuna worried about the disruption these centers could bring to their rural community.

"It's beautiful, it's quiet. It won't be if they allow data centers in," Fortuna said.

While county officials previously stated they believe the change would bring new high tech jobs and boost economic development, the recommendations included lowering the allowed volume levels and limiting building heights and how close the data centers can be built to residential areas.

"Impose a 500 foot setback from residential property permitted by right and require conditional use permitting for locating closer in those areas," one official said.

Overall, all of those CBS 6 heard from at the meeting either wanted to hear directly from experts before the commission made their decision or just didn't want the data centers brought to Goochland at all.

"We have the same goal as you do, we want Goochland to be attractive," one speaker said. "We want to keep it an attractive place to live work, raise families and have a positive impact on the state."

The recommendation approved is set to be voted on by the Board of Supervisors at their November meeting.

