Man walks into police station to confess. Then officers find body in Chesterfield home.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead, and another person is in police custody after a man walked into a police station and confessed to a killing, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond police contacted Chesterfield police on Wednesday to have them check on a home along the 12000 block of Goldenbrook Drive, off Spring Run Road, after a man entered a Richmond police precinct and told officers he had killed someone in the home about a month ago.

Police arrived at the home around 2 p.m. and found the victim's body.

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that it appeared the body had been in the home for a few weeks.

Neighbors who spoke to Burkett said police had been at the address before, but not recently.

Police are calling what happened a suspicious death investigation but added there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in this case.

