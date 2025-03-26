'Suspicious death' under investigation in Chesterfield, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County police say they are investigating a suspicious death.
Police were called to a home along Goldenbrook Drive at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday. A CBS 6 crew is at the scene and can see a heavy police presence. Lt. James Lamb confirms the investigation is in the early stages.
Investigators told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that they believe the body had been in the home for weeks. Police have identified a suspect but have not released additional information at this time.
More information will be released by police as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
