Goal Seekers race in Virginia raises $13,000 for women's health initiative

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Hundreds took to a park in Chesapeake on Sunday to get moving for their own goals and the health of those who just need a little help.

The fifth-annual Goal Seekers 5k had 200 runners and walkers traversing a course around Oak Grove Lake.

The 5k is organized by the T2 Fitness Foundation, which, through its Fresh Start Initiative, aims to help African American women and other underserved communities become the healthiest versions of themselves.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR News 3 anchor Jessica Larche (R) walked the Goal Seekers 5k with her mom, Jennifer. After, Jessica took a picture with race organizer Tasha Turnbull (L) and emcee Beck G (Center).

Fitness expert Tasha Turnbull founded the organization and started the initiative, which she says helps hundreds of women in several communities each year. Fresh Start is a 12-week free program that focuses specifically on women battling hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.

But, she said the race is also very much about the people running it.

"We want to serve, but your health matters," she said. "What you do this Sunday can have a great effect on what’s to come for this week, this month and the rest of the year, so I think people come in knowing that everybody is with them along the journey.”

Each participant was cheered on as they crossed the finish line on Sunday.

Before the race, Turnbull told News 3 she hoped to raise more than $10,000. She says she was able to surpass that goal — bringing in more than $13,000.

Click HERE to learn more about the T2 Fitness Foundation and the T2 Fresh Start Initiative.