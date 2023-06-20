Glen Allen student killed at house party, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Glen Allen High School student was killed at a weekend house party, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Glen Allen High School principal Reginald Davenport confirmed in a Monday message to parents that the community was in mourning over the loss of a student.

He did not provide details about the "untimely loss" of the rising Glen Allen High School senior.

"[She] will be greatly missed at our school," Davenport wrote in an email that shared resources about coping with trauma. "Now, more than ever, our Jaguars need to come together to support each other as we navigate this challenging time as one community."

While Davenport included the student's name in his email, Henrico Police have not released her name due to her age.

Police have confirmed a teenage girl was killed at a Saturday night house party on Jennifer Pond Way in Highland Springs.

"Henrico Police responded to the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way at approximately 10 p.m. for a loud party coming from a residence. Upon officers’ arrival, there was an estimated 100 vehicles in this Henrico community. Just before 10:30 p.m., officers gave advice and were working to clear the area," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "At approximately 11 p.m., additional calls were received to the same home and nearly 10 minutes later, there were additional reports of people fighting and a shooting."

A teenage girl and an adult male were found injured. While the girl died, the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"There were a lot of people at this gathering, some of which may have details which may help detectives in the case,” Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. “Whether you have knowledge, video, or any details connecting those who are responsible, come forward and share the information anonymously.”

Police said investigators were working with the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the girl's exact cause of death.

Police asked witnesses to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.