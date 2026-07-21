Richmond-area nonprofit Girls for a Change finally heads to Ghana after storm delayed flight

RICHMOND, Va. — Girls for a Change is on the way to Ghana after a storm delayed their flight, causing the group of young girls and chaperones to be stuck in New York for 24 hours.

Thanks to donations, the Richmond-area nonprofit raised around $350,000.

Girls for a Change

The group was supposed to board their long-planned trip to Ghana Monday, but a powerful East Coast storm grounded their flight out of John F. Kennedy Airport, leaving them stranded in New York.

After group leaders learned that hotels within a 30-minute radius were fully booked, Dani Brown Lewis, the organization's development manager, said the group spent nearly 12 hours at the airport before securing a hotel between 3 and 4 a.m.

Watch: Richmond-area nonprofit Girls for a Change stranded in New York after severe weather delays Ghana trip

Girls for a Change stranded in New York after severe weather delays Ghana trip

She said the unplanned costs for hotel, food, and transportation were not part of the original budget and received some relief through donations.

Despite the setback, Lewis said the girls have stayed positive throughout the situation. On Monday as group leaders worked to try and secure new flights, the girls woke up in high spirits wanting to make the best of their situation spending some of the day exploring New York City.

"They have remained uplifting of each other, uplifting of us, which has been wonderful as well," Lewis added.

Girls for a Change spent two years preparing for their 10-day trip, called "Her Journey Home: Ghana 2026."

The group spent after-school sessions getting ready to travel, this included lessons in African and Ghanaian history, travel preparedness, African dance, and filmmaking.

On the trip, the girls plan to visit local marketplaces, attend wellness activities, a naming ceremony, cooking classes, nature excursions, and a day trip to Cape Coast to visit the Door of No Return. They were also scheduled to tour Wesley Girls Senior High School in Cape Coast for a cultural exchange with Ghanaian students.

Lewis added that any support including resources that can help them get to Ghana or help them while they're in New York would be greatly appreciated. Those who want to support Girls for a Change can click here or email info@girlsforachange.org.

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