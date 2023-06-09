Cement truck driver charged with attempted murder in crash with police in Henrico neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- The cement truck driver shot by Richmond Police following a pursuit that ended in a Henrico neighborhood last month is facing several new charges, incluidng attempted aggravated murder, Henrico Police officials announced Friday.

Giovanni Roggiero II, 31, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, felony vandalism and felony eluding. However, police said additional charges may be filed.

Richmond Police previously said Roggiero was charged with attempted murder and with disregarding a signal by law enforcement to stop.

The incident involves two separate investigations. Richmond Police are investigating the crash while Henrico Police are working the shooting investigation.

Officials with Richmond Police previously said an officer saw a cement truck driving in a "reckless manner" in the area of West Broad and Thompson streets around 4:45 p.m. on May 2.

"The officer witnessed the cement truck cutting off vehicles, recklessly switching lanes and driving into oncoming traffic. The officer activated the marked police vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop the driver who did not comply," Richmond Police said.

Officials with Henrico Police said their preliminary investigation "appears to show the driver of the cement truck... intentionally backed into two Richmond Police vehicles which were occupied by officers."

After that crash, one of the Richmond officers fired their service weapon, hitting Roggiero, who was still inside the truck, according to Henrico Police.

Roggiero, who was driving for Richmond-area demolition and recycling company S.B. Cox, was taken to an area hospital. He was later released and is being held at the Richmond City Jail, officials said.

"We were alerted to the situation by law enforcement and our dispatcher shortly after it occurred and we were just as surprised and shocked by this incident as anyone else," S.B. Cox Ready Mix Inc. President Morgan Nelson previously said in a statement. "Due to the nature of our ongoing internal investigation as well as the ongoing law enforcement investigations, we can not speak to the details of the incident at this time, but we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will provide them with any assistance they require."

Henrico Police said the latest charges came after officers consulted with the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

