She saw the speeding cement truck minutes before shots were fired: 'He wasn't stopping'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The investigation into a Tuesday police pursuit of a cement truck remained ongoing Wednesday. The pursuit started in Richmond and ended when police shot the driver in a Henrico neighborhood.

One witness, who asked to remain anonymous, said she saw the cement truck minutes before the shooting on Thompson Street between Monument Avenue and West Broad Street.

"I started off and he just came around beside me, going really fast," the driver told CBS 6. "The light was red, and he just started right through it, and a cop was right there. The cars were all honking on this side and that side and he wasn't stopping. He was just gonna keep on going."

She then said she saw the truck speed onto Broad and turn right onto Hamilton Road, likely going back to I-64 West, based on what she could see.

She said after she heard reports of a crash and shooting, she connected the dots.

"This morning I thought, I'm going to check to see what happened because maybe he had a crash, or who knows what was going on. And then I read that he crashed, and it was the same one. It was the red truck. The truck part was red, and the cement thing was going around," she said.

Questions still remain about the pursuit and shooting.

The truck driver, an adult male who has not been identified yet, was shot multiple times by a Richmond Police Officer., Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The man was hospitalized in stable condition, according to Henrico Police.

No officers were injured in the crash or shooting.

Henrico Police are leading both investigations on the crash and the shooting.

According to HCPD, communication about the pursuit crossing the county line came in around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The specifics of what led up to the crash and the shooting remain under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.