New information released about truck driver shot by police in Henrico neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. -- The truck driver shot by Richmond Police following a pursuit that ended in a Henrico neighborhood has been charged with two crimes, Richmond Police announced Monday.

Giovanni Roggiero, II, 31, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and with disregarding a signal by law enforcement to stop, according to police.

He was last listed in stable condition following the May 2 shooting.

"At approximately 4:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, a Richmond Police Department patrol officer observed an adult male, Roggiero, II, driving a cement truck in a reckless manner in the area of West Broad and Thompson streets," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in a May 8 email. "The officer witnessed the cement truck cutting off vehicles, recklessly switching lanes and driving into oncoming traffic. The officer activated the marked police vehicle’s emergency equipment and attempted to stop the driver who did not comply.

"Moments later the driver of the cement truck came to an aggressive stop, put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike the police vehicle twice before fleeing westbound on West Broad Street. Richmond Police followed the truck and notified Henrico Police as the pursuit entered Henrico County."

Richmond Police ended the pursuit when police cruisers collided with the truck near the intersection of Deane and Rodney roads.

"After the collision, an RPD officer fired their service weapon, striking the driver," the spokesperson continued. "The Henrico Police Department is the lead agency investigating this shooting."

Roggiero, II was driving for Richmond-area demolition and recycling company S.B. Cox.

"We were alerted to the situation by law enforcement and our dispatcher shortly after it occurred and we were just as surprised and shocked by this incident as anyone else," S.B. Cox Ready Mix Inc. President Morgan Nelson said in a statement. "Due to the nature of our ongoing internal investigation as well as the ongoing law enforcement investigations, we can not speak to the details of the incident at this time, but we are fully cooperating with law enforcement and will provide them with any assistance they require."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.