Community ride honors Geo Morton, teen cyclist killed coming home from work

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The community will come together for a Thursday night bike ride to honor and remember Geormond “Geo” Morton.

Morton, a 17-year-old rising senior at Armstrong High School where he was an honor roll student, was killed this week while riding his bicycle home from work.

Thursday's Ride With Geo was organized by the Richmond BMX community.

"This week our Richmond BMX family has suffered a great loss. Please join us this Thursday for a Ride With Geo to honor his memory," Richmond BMX posted on social media. "All money from this week’s practice will be donated to Geo’s family to help cover funeral costs. We will also be accepting donations during practice."

After Thursday evening's practice, the group will ride from the track Powers BMX Shop on Williamsburg Road, less than a mile from where Morton was killed.

"If I could do anything to bring him back I would," Morton's sister Kemmonie Kearney said. "He was a good brother, uncle, and son. He did everything he could to make sure his family was okay."

In addition to his family, Morton loved riding bikes and playing video games.

"You don’t see too many young men like him,” Morton's uncle Zayon Robinson said.

Morton was riding back home from his job at Wendy's when a teenage driver, who was fleeing from police after a reported carjacking, hit Morton's bicycle, according to Morton's family and Henrico investigators.

That teenager, whose name has not been released due to his age, has been charged with several crimes including murder.

