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GeNienne gives students a glimpse into the world of news Donahoe Elementary Career Day

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WTVR
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RICHMOND, Va. — Students at Donahoe Elementary School got a glimpse into their futures Friday as the school hosted its annual Career Day.

Genienne Samuels joined other professionals to inspire the next generation.

Genienne gave students an inside look at what it takes to work in the news industry, both on camera and behind the scenes.

Students got a hands-on experience, stepping into the roles of anchor, meteorologist and sports reporter, reading from a teleprompter just like the pros.

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