Gelati Celesti in Scott’s Addition to hold fundraiser for cyclist injured by alleged drunk driver

A local ice cream shop is raising money to help pay the medical bills of a cyclist who was hit by an alleged drunk driver.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Aug 25, 2022
The crash on August 13 killed 49-year-old Jonah Holland and left Natalie Rainer with critical injuries.

The "Night for Natalie" event will be held at the Scott’s Addition Gelati Celesti from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on August 31st. 20% of sales will be donated to Natalie's medical bills and her family will match the total amount raised.

If you're going, make sure to say "I'm here for Natalie" when placing your order.

