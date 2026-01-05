FREE Ice Cream! Gelati Celesti launches rewards program in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond-based Gelati Celesti has launched an ice cream rewards loyalty program and is offering free scoops to those who sign up.

Fans of the 41-year-old ice cream institution can earn points when they place orders online or inside one of the shop's 11 locations in Richmond and Hampton Roads. Those points can lead to future free ice cream and other rewards.

Gelati Celesti is offering new members a free toddler-size scoop for signing up.

WTVR

"Our shops are where families make traditions and friends gather," Tom Rosser, president and co-owner of Gelati Celesti, said. "This program is meant to reward the people who choose to be part of that."

Information about the program is available here.



