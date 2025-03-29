40,000 expected as GalaxyCon Richmond boasts 'something for everybody'

RICHMOND, Va. — The four-day GalaxyCon Richmond is bringing together thousands of fans and celebrities at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Peter Katz, the senior vice president for GalaxyCon Richmond, said the event attracted 10,000 to 15,000 people in previous years. However, attendance jumped to 32,500 last year and organizers expect nearly 40,000 attendees this year.

"It’s the best, so we have about 100 celebrities that are on the floor," Katz explained. "They all interact with each other, each one is there to be able to meet with the fans, they do photo ops and autographs and then they all do Q&As."

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., providing ample time for fans to enjoy the activities.

"Something for our 'Star Trek' fans, that's what we have William Shatner and other people from 'Star Trek,'" Katz said about the legend's return to the event.

Fans of anime and even nostalgic reunions such as the "West Wing" with Martin Sheen will have something to look forward to.

GalaxyCon also features major guests including "Weird" Al Yankovic and the cast of "Reno 911." In addition, NSYNC fans can expect to see Joey Fatone, and wrestling fans will meet Rick Flair.

Adding to the excitement are costume contests, shopping opportunities and after-dark events.

Among the highlights are a "Rocky Horror" shadow cast featuring Barry Bostwick and unique events like 18 and over "Wrestle A-GoGo," which combines wrestling and burlesque.

This year, organizers have made improvements to reduce waiting times for fans. Katz explained that early badge pickup will take place on Wednesday night, allowing attendees to skip long lines. Additional early pickup will also be available at Dave and Buster’s.

"And then also on our end, we'll put more technology out there, more staffing out there, because we don't want people waiting out there," Katz said. "We need them coming in having fun."

Marshall Street will be closed off from Friday through Sunday to ease congestion as well.

GalaxyCon will also feature gaming events at nearby Marriott and Hilton hotels.

Click here for information about GalaxyCon Richmond.

