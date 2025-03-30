Interviews from GalaxyCon Richmond: Watch 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone flip script on reporter

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Producer Sasha Federico and Photojournalist Phil Waddy interviewed several celebrities at GalaxyCon Richmond on Saturday.

More than 22,000 people were expected for the third day of festival.

Check out the videos below and don't miss "Twilight" star Jackson Rathbone totally flipping the script on Sasha and Phil.

WATCH: Why WWE legend Kurt Angle won't return to wrestling: 'I'm a mess'

Why WWE legend Kurt Angle won't return to wrestling: 'I'm a mess'

WATCH: Iconic actor Barry Bostwick on 50th anniversary of cult classic 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

Iconic actor Barry Bostwick on 50th anniversary of cult classic 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

WATCH: 'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone flips script on reporter at GalaxyCon Richmond

'Twilight' star Jackson Rathbone flips script on reporter at GalaxyCon Richmond

WATCH: Jerry Trainor says 'Crazy' Steve needs spinoff show after 'Drake & Josh'

FULL INTERVIEW: Jerry Trainor says 'Crazy' Steve needs spinoff show

WATCH: Brandon Rogers at GalaxyCon Richmond: 'This is overwhelming. I love it!'

Brandon Rogers at GalaxyCon Richmond: 'This is overwhelming. I love it!'

WATCH: Highlights from GalaxyCon Richmond on Saturday

22,000-plus expected for GalaxyCon Richmond on Saturday; event promises 'something for everybody'

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube