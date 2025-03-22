Many first responders gather to escort the body of Virginia EMT killed in crash to funeral home

RICHMOND, Va. — Friday afternoon, a long line of first responders gathered to accompany the body of a 20-year-old EMT who was killed in a crash involving a dump truck on Route 360 on Thursday in King and Queen County.

The funeral procession started at the Richmond Medical Examiner's Office near Jackson Street in Richmond to honor the life of Jacob Bozeman, the EMT killed in the crash.

Virginia EMT killed in ambulance crash identified

First responders from the Richmond Fire Department, AMR, VCU Health and a medical helicopter led the procession all the way to Faulkner Funeral Home in Tappahannock where friends and family were gathered to receive Bozeman's body.

According to the Virginia State Police, Bozeman died after the ambulance he was operating crashed into the driver's side rear of a dump truck stopped in a median on Route 360.

The other EMT and the driver of the dump truck were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, AMR said that the incident was heartbreaking and a reminder of the risks EMTs take in the name of caring for others.

