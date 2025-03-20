Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia EMT killed in ambulance crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 20, 2025
Posted
and last updated

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia EMT was killed when a dump truck collided with his ambulance on Route 360 in King and Queen County Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"A dump truck was attempting to use a crossover and pulled in front of the ambulance that was traveling on 360," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The ambulance was not responding to a call, and there were no patients in the vehicle."

The name of the ambulance driver has not yet been released.

Virginia ambulance
Ambulance driver killed on Route 360 in King & Queen County, Va.

A passenger was transported to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was also transported to the hospital.

Fatal ambulance crash
Fatal ambulance crash in King and Queen County, Va.

The crash, which was reported at about 6:50 a.m., remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. If you know the victim or saw the crash, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving on 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast'

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone