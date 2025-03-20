Virginia EMT killed in ambulance crash

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia EMT was killed when a dump truck collided with his ambulance on Route 360 in King and Queen County Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"A dump truck was attempting to use a crossover and pulled in front of the ambulance that was traveling on 360," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "The ambulance was not responding to a call, and there were no patients in the vehicle."

The name of the ambulance driver has not yet been released.

A passenger was transported to the hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck was also transported to the hospital.

The crash, which was reported at about 6:50 a.m., remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. If you know the victim or saw the crash, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

