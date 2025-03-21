New details released in ambulance, dump truck crash that killed Virginia EMT

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — Troopers have released new details about a crash involving an ambulance and a dump truck that killed a Virginia EMT and injured two others Thursday morning in King and Queen County.

Virginia State Police said the dump truck was entering Route 360 from Fleets Mill Road around 6:50 a.m. when it was stopped in the median to wait for traffic.

Troopers said 40 inches of the dump truck were in the road when the ambulance hit the truck's driver-side rear corner panel and then overturned into the median.

"The ambulance was not responding to a call, and there were no patients in the vehicle," troopers said.

The EMT who was killed in the crash was identified as Jacob Bozeman.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of a tragic accident that occurred this morning in King and Queen County. A dump truck turned in front of a VCU Health Tappahannock ambulance operated by two AMR employees. Tragically, the driver of the VCU Health truck [Bozeman] was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident," the Kilmarnock-Lancaster Co. Volunteer Rescue Squad posted on Facebook. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, VCU Health, and AMR during this difficult time."

"There were tons and tons of first responders," witness Jordan Brooks said about the crash scene. "Just seeing it, my heart broke. Just seeing the impact of the vehicle and the condition of it, and the number of people around it, I knew that something really terrible had to have happened."

"I immediately started praying. I told my kids that we need to say a prayer right now because something, something terrible has had to have happened," Brooks said. "My sincere condolences are sent out to them, their families, the loved ones, and all of the first responders who responded this morning to that call. It was devastating."

Paramedic Christopher Mack, who was also in the ambulance, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said, as was the driver of the dump truck.

"Every day, our EMS crews put themselves on the front lines to save lives and serve their communities with dedication and compassion," AMR said in a statement sent to CBS 6. "This incident is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks they take in the name of caring for others."

This is a developing story. If you know the victim or saw the crash, email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

