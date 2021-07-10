Family, friends grieving after young father killed in I-64 shooting: 'All of it needs to stop'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two young fathers who were best friends had just finished up a night of Fourth of July partying when chaos erupted on Interstate 64 in Richmond.

The gunfire started from behind them and then the passenger side of their car was sprayed with bullets.

"They didn't kill my son physically, but they killed my son mentally,” said a grieving mother, because her son was able to walk away. “The kids out here with guns, being senseless. They don't value life and it's scary."

Passenger 23-year-old Timothy Richardson was killed. The gunman tried to take the driver’s life as well.

The driver’s mother asked that we hide her identity. She said she’s a mother who feels guilty because her son, a young father, escaped death, but his friend did not survive.

"Going to take friends home and this is what happens?” she said. “This what happens? I'm so hurt!"

State Police and BCI agents are working on the murder case even though it happened within Richmond city limits.

The killing on the highway capped a violent weekend in the Metro area when more than a dozen people were shot and ten died.

"That young man did not deserve this at all,” said the driver’s mother. “He was loved so much. He was happy. He made you happy. He was a good spirit who had a good soul."

A soul that was snatched from family and friends, leaving many unanswered questions.

"Why? Why?” his friend’s mother said. “Did it make you a better man or woman? Are you sleeping good? Are you eating good? Do you think this is ok? All of it needs to stop."

State Police are asking for the public’s help. Crime Insider sources say that agents have been given info that the highway shooting may be the result of an ongoing feud among people living in Creighton and Mosby Courts.