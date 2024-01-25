CBS 6 thanks the Virginia couple behind the Freeman Lights each Christmas

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- For the last few years, Bobby and Susan Smith's Freeman Lights display has brightened the Christmas season for thousands of people who visited the couple's Brunswick County, Virginia home.

The Smiths offer their creative and colorful Christmas light display for free to the public and even serve hot chocolate to make family visits extra special.

To honor the Smiths' commitment to the community, CBS 6, in partnership with Virginia Credit Union, paid the couple of a surprise visit to deliver a donation from CBS 6 Gives.

"The community is so thankful that you guys are here," Wayne Covil told the Smiths. "The lights are down, but the memories and the smiles on the children's faces, it's just remarkable what you two do in giving back to your community.

