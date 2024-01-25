Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

CBS 6 thanks the Virginia couple behind the Freeman Lights each Christmas

For the last few years, Bobby and Susan Smith's Freeman Lights display has brightened the Christmas season for thousands of people who visited the couple's Brunswick County, Virginia home.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 16:29:34-05

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. -- For the last few years, Bobby and Susan Smith's Freeman Lights display has brightened the Christmas season for thousands of people who visited the couple's Brunswick County, Virginia home.

The Smiths offer their creative and colorful Christmas light display for free to the public and even serve hot chocolate to make family visits extra special.

To honor the Smiths' commitment to the community, CBS 6, in partnership with Virginia Credit Union, paid the couple of a surprise visit to deliver a donation from CBS 6 Gives.

"The community is so thankful that you guys are here," Wayne Covil told the Smiths. "The lights are down, but the memories and the smiles on the children's faces, it's just remarkable what you two do in giving back to your community.

Local News

How Freeman Lights brightens Christmas for thousands of people in Virginia

Wayne Covil
3:38 PM, Dec 18, 2023

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.






Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone