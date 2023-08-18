Where kiddos can get free school supplies as thousands across Central Virginia head back to school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some things have changed for Clovia Lawrence — better known as Community Clo — since Urban One, the radio group she works with, started their Prep for Success back-to-school event. The event is celebrating a milestone this year, a few days before thousands of kids across Central Virginia head back to school after summer break.

“When we started doing it ten years ago, my daughter was a little, little girl," Lawrence said "Now, she’s a teenager!"

Saturday at Trinity Family Life Center near the Richmond-Henrico line in the East End, Urban One and their community partners will pass out 800 bags of school supplies and provide free haircuts for students ahead of their first day of class.

“While supplies last; that means get here early," Lawrence said with a smile. "Don’t get here at 2:30 p.m. talking about backpacks. And we’re going to have free haircuts and hair styles while supplies last."

Urban One is expecting a good turnout for the event to help families in need of school supplies, but Lawrence is more excited about the non-tangible items. Instead, she is locked in on the emotional well being of students and their families this time of year.

"Where it’s exciting, and they haven’t seen those batch of kids, they’re all going to be together again, and how are we going deal with it so our kids will not be distracted and continue to be determined to be great," Lawrence said. “In the midst of all the chaos, how do we keep our kids concentrated? In the midst of all the chaos, how do we keep our kids determined? These are all the things I’m thinking about.”

Lawrence urges parents to make sure they communicate with their student about returning to school, no matter their age, and approach the conversation with humility. As a part of the event Saturday, she is hosting a teen-lead dialogue about how students can be their authentic selves to launch the school year.

"We can’t compare our past to our today. So guess what we have to do? Open up, and listen to our kids, and learn effective communication: from our kids to our adults, and our adults to our kids," she said. "We’re all going to be together, and it’s going to help all of us. But, allowing the kids to be at the forefront of the conversation, we’re in a win-win situation.”

Prep for Success will be Saturday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Trinity Family Life Center, at 3601 Dill Road.

Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, Behavioral Health Services of Virginia, Clear View Counseling, Crickett Wireless, Healing Interventions, Virginia Injury Law, Richmond Parks and Rec, Mental Health America of Virginia, and Speaking Spirit Ministries all help sponsor the event. Urban One stations in Richmond include iPower 92.1/104.1, Kiss 99.3/105.7, Praise 104.7, and The Box 99.5/102.7.

There are several other back-to-school events this weekend throughout the Richmond region:

3rd Annual Back to School Rally



Hosted by Rising Towards Success, Inc. with Shalom Baptist Fellowship Church

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1-3 p.m. at 1708 Harwood Street in Richmond, 23224

The rally serves as a testament to the power of collective action and community unity

Brothers Concern for Gilpin



Saturday, Aug. 19 from Noon-7 p.m. at Calhoun Family Investment Center in Richmond

Richmond Public Schools will be on site to provide resources for students and families, including real-time support with enrollment, vaccination requirements, community partner offerings, and more

Students will receive a pair of new shoes and a hygiene kit

Noon-2 p.m. — RPS Engagement

2-7 p.m. — Community Day/Clothing Giveaway/Fish Fry

Michaels Organization Hosts ‘Community Day’



Saturday, Aug. 19 from Noon-4 p.m. at 1731 Wall Street in Richmond

Event includes a book bag giveaway, on-site job fair, and health screenings

Back to School Cookout



Hosted by Barton Heights Laundromat and Richmond School Board Dr. Shonda Harris-Muhammad

Saturday, Aug. 19 from Noon-4 p.m.

3 East Roberts Street in Richmond

Second Baptist South Richmond Farmer Market, Back To School Rally



Saturday, Aug. 19 starting at 8 a.m.

3300 Broad Rock Boulevard

Free Backpacks, gardening classes, vaccines and fun and games

