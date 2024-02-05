Watch Now
Chesterfield teacher charged with assaulting a student

Posted at 3:30 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 15:30:17-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Manchester High School teacher was charged with assaulting a student, according to Chesterfield Police.

"On January 19, police received a report that Freddie L. Williams, 49, had struck a juvenile male student at the school on January 18, 2024," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "After further investigation, police obtained a warrant for assault in relation to the incident for Williams on Monday, February 5, 2024."

The Chester man was served with the releasable warrant.

Neither police nor the school system has released details about the incident that led to the charge.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

