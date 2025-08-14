Richmond judge grants former ER doctor bond following ‘disturbing’ allegations

RICHMOND, Va. — Dr. Frank Ramsey, hailed as a pioneer in emergency medicine in Central Virginia, was granted bond following what his defense called “very serious allegations.”

The 83-year-old was charged with assault and battery and felony object sexual penetration after an August 6 incident at Chippenham Hospital, according to police.

At a bond hearing Thursday morning in Richmond’s Manchester General District Court, a prosecutor said the victim is a friend of Ramsey’s wife who they have supported financially and helped find an apartment for in the past.

The prosecutor alleged that Ramsey’s wife asked him to check in with the victim who was a patient at the hospital.

That prosecutor said Ramsey allegedly closed the hospital room door, kissed the victim on the lips, and touched her inappropriately under her underwear with his left hand. The victim, they described, then pushed the nurse call button and mouthed “help me” to the nurse who responded.

Detectives interviewed with hospital staff and reviewed surveillance footage, according to the prosecution.

Ramsey was arrested four days later at his home and was housed at the Richmond Justice Center since Sunday.

While at the magistrate’s office, prosecutors said a detective overheard Ramsey saying he did not mean to touch the accuser’s private area, but just her legs because “he wanted to make her feel good.” Prosecutors said Ramsey also sent an apology text to the accuser.

Five of Ramsey’s seven daughters, a son-in-law, and two longtime friends were in the courtroom as his defense argued for his release. The defense attorney said his client was not a flight risk nor a danger to the public citing his honorable, illustrious career in medicine and clean criminal record.

Ramsey worked as an emergency room doctor at Chippenham Hospital until retiring at age 80. He had recently been working part-time at a Patient First location on Genito Road in Chesterfield County since mid-July, according to a spokesperson, but is now on administrative leave from that position.

The defense did not address the merits of the allegations but described them as “salacious.” He said Ramsey is feeble, suffers from serious medical conditions like congestive heart failure, and his mental status is starting to decline.

Ramsey, who appeared via video conference from jail, was seen slumped over for some of the hearing. His daughters cried as the prosecution read the allegations.

The judge called the allegations “disturbing” and gave Ramsey a $2,500 personal recognizance bond. He was ordered on house arrest from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., cannot leave Virginia, cannot practice medicine, cannot contact the victim, and must forfeit his passport.

Ramsey is due back in court on September 11.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

