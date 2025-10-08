Richmond Animal Care and Control selling 'Team Francine' shirts to benefit trap, neuter, return organization

RICHMOND, Va. — Days after her return to Richmond was announced, beloved Lowe's cat Francine is continuing to make an impact.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is now selling shirts to benefit SOS Cats RVA, a trap, neuter and return organization solely funded by donations that also played a part in Francine's return.

"This Forever Team Francine design celebrates her miraculous homecoming and the power of community and compassion," RACC said.

Watch: Francine returns! Lowe's cat back in Richmond after accidental truck ride

Francine returns! Lowe's cat back in Richmond after accidental truck ride

The "Forever Team Francine" shirts are available through Tuesday, Oct. 21. Those interested can choose between a T-shirt, hoodie and crewneck in various colors.

Click here to place an order.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

SOS Cats RVA