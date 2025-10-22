Don't feed Francine! Visitors of beloved Richmond Lowe's cat asked to not bring her treats

RICHMOND, Va. — Caretakers of Francine, Richmond's beloved West Broad Street Lowe's cat, are asking any visitors to avoid bringing her treats.

According to a recent Instagram post, Francine has been getting sick from the amount of treats she's been eating.

"With so many of us Richmonders visiting her lately and bringing her food, she’s been getting sick! Please refrain from bringing her food or treats, she is well fed by her Lowe’s coworkers, and it makes it hard to monitor her health if she’s being given food and treats that her caretakers are unaware of," the post explained.

Francine returned to Richmond about two weeks ago after she boarded a Lowe's truck bound for a North Carolina distribution center. Two Richmond Lowe's employees made a 90-minute drive to retrieve the four-legged star in early October after an extensive search.

The post added that the best way to show Francine love is to offer her pets and playtime.

"She is a playful girl and loves to chase ribbon or a laser pointer in between her box naps! We all love her so much, and right now she needs our help in keeping her healthy and feeling her best. Thank you everyone for understanding!"

