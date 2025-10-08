Community comes together to celebrate Francine's return to Richmond! 🐱❤️

RICHMOND, Va. — For more than a week, something was off at the Lowe's on Broad Street in Richmond.

Francine, the famous feline that has lived inside the store for nearly a decade, had disappeared.

"I was really upset when she went missing," VCU student and Francine fan Madison Hofman said. "I'm really happy that she's back."

After discovering Francine had boarded a Lowe's truck bound for a North Carolina distribution center, two Richmond Lowe's employees made the 90-minute drive Monday to retrieve the four-legged star.

WTVR courtesy of Lowe's

Francine's story captivated thousands of people in Central Virginia and around the world.

"It's pretty surreal seeing how many people are really invested in her journey and her coming back she's kind of a Richmond celebrity everybody that I know, knows Francine," Hofman said.

"I knew they would find her, I knew they would find her, everybody on the East Coast was looking for her," VCU student Michael Griner said.

Lowe's rolled out the blue carpet to welcome Francine home.

WTVR

Thursday, fans gathered at Francine Fest, a fundraiser event held at Mainline Brewery in Richmond.

"The proceeds, I believe are benefiting the Richmond SPCA since they also assisted," Caitlin Stallings, with Richmond Animal Care and Control, said. "They've got a lot going on with musicians, food trucks, and all kinds of stuff. So if anybody wants to make a donation for a shelter, it will be gladly accept."

That's a lot for a cat who, before the party, couldn't be bothered with all of the extra attention.

Stallings said it's simply a testament to how Richmond loves animals.

"I think it's a beautiful showcasing of our community here in Richmond and how we are a community of pet lovers but we take care of our own," Stallings said.

