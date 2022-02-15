Fox families collect virtual learning kits after a fire burned down the Richmond school

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fox Elementary School families were greeted with signs of support as they walked into the former Clark Springs Elementary School in Richmond on Tuesday.

The shuttered school was used as a hub for Fox families to collect computers for online learning following a fire that destroyed Fox Elementary School last week.

WTVR

"We're going to make sure things go as smooth as possible to have some normalcy for them," Rossi Volley, with Richmond Public Schools. said.

Pandora Crounse, a Fox parent who also attended the school as a child, said watching the school building burn was a traumatic experience.

"Watching the auditorium collapse and just remembering all the times and the memories and experiences that we won't get, and that -- it's just horrific," Crounse said.

WTVR

The virtual school is expected to last several weeks.

During that time, Richmond School officials will look for a temporary building for the displaced students to learn.

At Tuesday's event, Fox students were given curriculum supplies, Chromebooks, and food.

WTVR

"This is just the beginning to express that we are here for our teachers, our faculty and staff, and most importantly, our children," Richmond School Board member Cheryl Burke said.

Fox Elementary School Assistant Principal LaTonya Oliver said the Fox family is ready to heal.

"Fox means the world to us, that building means the world to us, but we have Fox in our hearts," she said.

Richmond Schools will provide meals for students during the virtual school.