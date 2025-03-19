Virginia daycare fights to keep license after child found wandering outside

CHESTER, Va. - A Chester, Virginia, daycare where a child was found wandering in a busy road last month is contesting the state's attempt to revoke its religious exemption which allows it to operate.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) cited Fortress of God Childcare for violations after a 17-year-old employee was left alone to supervise four children ages 3 to 5 on Feb. 21. During that time, the 17 year old left the kids alone for 6 minutes and one child escaped the facility and got onto West Hundred Road.

Four days later, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) notified the daycare's administrator, Monique Ede, of its intent to revoke the religious exemption that allows the facility to operate. A religious exemption is required for religious childcare centers in the state.

Fortress of God has appealed the VDOE's decision, and an informal conference in the case is scheduled for April 9, the agency confirmed to WTVR reporter Melissa Hipolit.

In the meantime, Ede told Hipolit she has made significant safety improvements, including bringing in experts to train her and the staff. The Chester Fire Department also confirmed Ede has addressed all fire code violations at the facility.

The VDOE previously stated that a notice of intent to revoke a religious exemption does not automatically require a daycare to cease operations immediately. A final decision will be made by a hearing officer.

Fortress of God Childcare remains open as it contests the state's effort to shut it down.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.