Virginia military base renamed Fort Lee to honor Black Medal of Honor recipient, not Confederate general

FORT LEE — A military installation in Virginia has returned to its former name but with a new honoree, as Fort Gregg-Adams was officially renamed Fort Lee during a ceremony Friday morning.

The name change is part of President Donald Trump's directive to restore the original names of seven military bases that were previously renamed due to their Confederate ties.

While the base has reclaimed its original name, it now honors a different historical figure. Rather than Confederate General Robert E. Lee, the installation now pays tribute to Private Fitz Lee, a Black soldier from Dinwiddie County who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions as a Buffalo Soldier during the Spanish-American War in Cuba.

Members of groups associated with the Buffalo Soldiers attended the ceremony, expressing pride that the base now honors someone who served with such distinction.

Despite the name change, military officials emphasized that the legacies of Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams – for whom the base was named two years ago – will not be forgotten.

"Their stories will remain vital parts of this installation and our museum collections," Maj. Gen. Michelle Donahue, Commanding General, Fort Lee, said. "We are committed to ensuring their legacies are preserved and honored as they help shape the post its accomplishments and our ethos into the center of excellence it is today."

Base leadership displays and names for Gregg and Adams will remain on site, including gates and street signs. Officials are also developing plans to further highlight the story of Private Fitz Lee and the Buffalo Soldiers throughout the installation.

Other renamed Virginia military bases include:

Fort A.P. Hill

Originally it was named after Confederate Gen. Ambrose P. Hill, before being renamed Fort Walker after Mary Edwards Walker, a doctor who treated soldiers in the Civil War and later received a Medal of Honor.

Now it will be named to commemorate three different people: Medal of Honor recipients Lt. Col. Edward Hill, 1st Sgt. Robert A. Pinn and Pvt. Bruce Anderson for heroism during the Civil War.

Fort Pickett

Fort Pickett was changed to Fort Barfoot in honor of Tech Sgt. Van Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient who served in World War II.

It will now honor 1st Lt. Vernon W. Pickett. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for heroism during World War II when he fired grenades while pinned down by enemy machine gun fire and destroyed enemy positions. He was captured, then escaped and rejoined his unit, but was killed in action.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.