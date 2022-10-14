Former Dinwiddie superintendent says he would've handled fire at high school differently

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Stressing that he didn't want to criticize or attack Dinwiddie Superintendent Doctor Kari Weston, former Dinwiddie Superintendent Dr. Charles Maranzano said he would have taken a different approach when communicating with the public about a fire that took place inside a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday.

"I, as superintendent, always wanted to get in front of the media and get the story out as quickly as possible," Maranzano said.

Maranzano was Superintendent in Dinwiddie from 2003 to 2009.

Thus far, Doctor Weston has declined CBS 6's requests for an interview or has not responded to us at all.

On Thursday, she sent a statement saying the school division's primary focus remains on the safety, well-being and privacy of all students and adults impacted by the fire and said she would provide more information once the joint investigation into what happened is complete.

That investigation involves the sheriff's office, which has declined an interview so far, fire and EMS and the state fire marshal's office.

"Why would you allow misinformation or suspect information to circulate among your local population when you can give them direct, accurate and clear information about what is happening?" Maranzano said. "The public will be quick to jump to conclusions about who is at fault when and why, we should never rush to judgment."

CBS 6 spoke with some Dinwiddie parents who told us they understand that the investigation takes time and the focus needs to be on the kids at this time, but they hope once the investigation is over, parents will be informed of what happened and how something like this will be prevented in the future.

"In the post-Columbine world where we are dealing with tragedies everywhere across the country, we have learned the best thing to do is to keep the media informed, to keep them by our side, they are the vehicle by which you communicate," Maranzano said.

A student at the school said the principal held an assembly in the auditorium on Friday morning to address what happened. A school board member said counselors were on hand for students.