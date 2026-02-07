Food Lion recalls ground beef from Midlothian store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Food Lion is recalling four varieties of in-store prepared ground beef from its Midlothian store on Hull Street over potential contamination with small pieces of black rubber plastic gasket material.

The contamination occurred when a black rubber plastic gasket became dislodged and damaged during the grinding process.

The affected products were produced on Friday, Feb. 6, after 11:30 a.m. with a sell-by date of Feb. 8.

The recall includes:



73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

No complaints or reports of illness have been received related to this recall, according to Food Lion.

Customers who purchased the affected ground beef should not eat it and can return the product to the Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price under the company's "Double Your Money Back Guarantee."

The recall affects only ground beef from this single Midlothian store location with the matching production and sell-by dates.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

